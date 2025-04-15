Supermodel Ashley Graham Begins Her Run as Chicago's New Roxie Hart

Broadway’s Chicago will welcome supermodel, author and body positivity advocate Ashley Graham in the role of Roxie Hart from April 15. Graham's stint at the Ambassador Theatre will run through May 25.

Since making her debut on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2016, Graham has graced Time’s 100 Most Influential People in the World and Forbes’ 30 Under 30 lists. She has also been named Glamour’s Woman of the Year as well as GQ’s International Female Model of the Year. Most recently, she hosted Roku’s Side Hustlers and HGTV’s Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge.

She joins Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Rema Webb as Matron "Mama" Morton, Greg Hildreth as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Chicago is directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking. The musical features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.