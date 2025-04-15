Odds & Ends: Gloria Estefan to Co-Host Talkback at Real Women Have Curves, Beanie Feldstein Joins Only Murders in the Building and More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Gloria Estefan and Joy Huerta to Host Special Talkback at Real Women Have Curves

On April 22, Gloria Estefan and Joy Huerta (of the band Jesse & Joy) will host a talkback following the evening performance of Real Women Have Curves, the show Huerta co-composed with Benjamin Velez. Huerta and Estefan (whose music was featured on Broadway in On Your Feet!) will discuss bringing pop music to Broadway, what they’ve learned through adapting their musical styles for the stage, the importance of telling women’s stories and more. The talkback will be available to all ticketholders of the 7:30PM performance at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

Beanie Feldstein Lands Recurring Role on Season Five of Only Murders in the Building

Broadway veteran Beanie Feldstein (Funny Girl; Hello, Dolly!) will have a recurring role in the fifth season of Hulu's comedy mystery series Only Murders in the Building. Other starry names on the season's roster include Jermaine Fowler, Renée Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Keegan-Michael Key and Logan Lerman. Production of the new season is now underway in New York City, featuring its staple trio of amateur detective-podcasters: Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

Bernadette Peters

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Bernadette Peters Joins Jesse Eisenberg's Musical Comedy Film

Jesse Eisenberg's untitled musical comedy, starring Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti, has added Halle Bailey (The Little Mermaid), Havana Rose Liu (MCC Theater's All Nighter) and Bernadette Peters (now performing in Broadway's Old Friends) to the cast. The film will also feature Eldar Isgandarov, Tony winner Bonnie Milligan, Colton Ryan, Tony nominee Lilli Cooper and Maulik Pancholy. The story follows a shy woman (Moore) who is unexpectedly cast in a community theater musical production, going to extremes as she loses herself in the role.

MCC Casts Louisa Jacobson, Terry Hu and More in US Premiere of Trophy Boys

The U.S. premiere of Trophy Boys, written by Emmanuelle Mattana and directed by Tony winner Danya Taymor, will feature Terry Hu (Never Have I Ever), Louisa Jacobson (The Gilded Age), Esco Jouléy (Wolf Play) and Mattana, who joins her cast on stage. Performances will run at MCC Theater’s Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater from June 5 through July 13 with an official opening on June 25. “Feminism has failed women.” That is the prompt given to the debate team of an elite all-boys prep school one hour before the final match of their high school careers. As they develop compelling arguments to demolish their sister school, a "rumor" leaks about their team that threatens to blow up everything they have worked for. What begins as a riotously funny satire turns into a sharp exploration of power and privilege, from high school to the highest circles of political influence.

Maiden Voyage, a New Musical by Carmel Dean and Mindi Dickstein, Sets London Premiere

Carmel Dean and Mindi Dickstein's new musical Maiden Voyage will have its world premiere at Southwark Playhouse Elephant in London this summer, running from July 19 through August 23 with an official July 26 opening. The production, featuring book and lyrics by Dickstein and music by Dean, tells the story of Tracy Edwards and the first all-women racing crew of Maiden who made history competing in the Whitbread Round the World Yacht Race in 1989/90. Tara Overfield Wilkinson directs, with orchestrations by Michael Starobin. “We wanted to write about women facing challenges head-on," said Dean and Dickstein in a statement. "Tracy and her crew are the definition of doing the hard things even when no one thinks you can.”

Damn Yankees Gets a Fresh Adaptation

A new adaptation of Damn Yankees by Will Power and Doug Wright (additional lyrics by Lynn Ahrens) will kick off the 2025-26 season at Washington, D.C.'s Arena Stage. Directed and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, performances will run from September 9 through November 9. "Damn Yankees is the quintessential American musical. With its celebration of baseball and song, it joyfully remakes a Faustian tale into an uplifting parable of resilience, determination and heart,” said adapters Power and Wright. “As writers asked to delicately modernize and preserve this timeless classic, it has been quite the honor. We are beyond thrilled to bring Damn Yankees back to the American stage for its first major revival in 30 years." Damn Yankees has original music and lyrics by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross and an original book by George Abbott and Douglass Wallop, based on Wallop's novel The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant.