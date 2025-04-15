Jerry Duty with Smash's John Behlmann, Episode 3: We're Doin' It Live

As Jerry Stevens, resident composer in the fictional Broadway universe of Smash, John Behlmann is constantly hit with the cutting words, "I never liked you, Jerry!" Lucky for him, there's a welcoming home right here at Broadway.com where he's signing in for "Jerry Duty," the latest backstage vlog taking audiences behind the scenes of the behind-the-scenes musical romp.

In episode three, we see opening-day visits with Bella Coppola, Sarah Bowden, avid Barbie collector J Savage, Chelle Denton, Krysta Rodriguez, Robyn Hurder and... Brooks? Hey, Brooks? Also: Turning the tables on Broadway.com on the red carpet, the legacy robe ceremony and opening-time predictions.

Episodes of Jerry Duty premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.