Joey Fatone Returns to & Juliet on Broadway Tonight

Joey Fatone returns to Broadway's & Juliet on April 22 for an encore engagement as Lance at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Fatone debuted in the role on January 21, initially scheduled to play a limited engagement through March 16. His second stint with the show will be through July 31. He also plans to host a Sing-Along performance on May 8, following in the footsteps of Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean and fellow *NSYNC member JC Chasez.

In addition to Fatone, the current Broadway company of & Juliet features Maya Boyd as Juliet, Alison Luff as Anne, Drew Gehling as Shakespeare, Liam Pearce as Romeo, Michael Iván Carrier as May, Jeannette Bayardelle as Angélique and Nathan Levy as François. Gabe Amato, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Charli D’Amelio, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Khailah Johnson, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Alejandro MullerDahlberg, Joe Moeller, Ava Noble, Cassie Silva, Darien Van Rensalier and Romy Vuksan complete the cast for the show’s third year on Broadway.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo and instead got a second chance at life and love—on her own terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, & Juliet features a soundtrack packed with Max Martin pop hits including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "I Want It That Way," "Confident" and more. The show has a book by David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Jennifer Weber.

Watch Joey Fatone's sitdown with Tamsen Fadal on The Broadway Show.