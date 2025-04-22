Death Becomes Her to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2026

Death Becomes Her will head out on a multi-year North American tour beginning in fall 2026. The tour will launch at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio, with planned stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, St. Louis, Charlotte and more. Additional engagements and the route for the tour’s first year will be announced soon.

Lowe Cunningham, producer of Death Becomes Her and Vice President of Creative Development and Production at Universal Theatrical Group, said in a statement, “It has been such a joy bringing Death Becomes Her to life on stage and I’m beyond thrilled to be embraced as we have by Broadway audiences. On behalf of the entire creative team and company, we are so proud that we will be able to share this musical and entertain audiences with laughter across the country for years to come with the launch of this tour.”

Playhouse Square President and CEO Craig Hassall added, “We are so thrilled that our colleagues in New York continue to turn to Cleveland to tech and launch their Broadway shows on our stages. Kicking off the North American tour of Death Becomes Her is a thrill for us as an organization and meaningful not only for our audiences but also for our city’s economy; once more Cleveland will be the first city to see a new production assembled and rehearsed right here in one of the most significant entertainment cities in the country."

Death Becomes Her follows Madeline Ashton, the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen, and Helen Sharp, the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. The two have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored—and a grudge to last eternity.

The musical features direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, a book by Marco Pennette and an original score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey. Scenic design is by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane; costume design by Tony and Academy Award winner Paul Tazewell; lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend; sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski; and hair and wig design by two-time Drama Desk Award winner Charles LaPointe. The production also features makeup design by Joe Dulude II, fight direction by Drama Desk Award winner Cha Ramos, music supervision by Drama Desk Award winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell, orchestrations by three-time Tony Award winner Doug Besterman, music direction by Ben Cohn, dance and music arrangements by Tony Award nominee Sam Davis, vocal arrangements by Campbell, Mattison & Carey and music coordination by Kristy Norter.

The Broadway production, now running at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, stars Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber and former Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams.

The original Broadway cast recording of Death Becomes Her is now available via Concord Theatricals.