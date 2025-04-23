 Skip to main content
Tudum—Stranger Things: The First Shadow Joins the Netflix and Broadway Universes on Opening Night

Photo Op
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 23, 2025
Producer Shawn Levy, co-director Justin Martin, show creator Matt Duffer, playwright Kate Trefry, producer Sonia Friedman, show creator Ross Duffer and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Stranger Things: The First Shadow turned Broadway upside down on opening night at the Marquis Theatre. The prequel story, following the Creel family in 1959 Hawkins, drew out the stars of the hit Netflix series, which is preparing for its fifth and final season. Meanwhile, the Broadway stars got to celebrate launching this epic new adventure on the New York stage (the play is written by Kate Trefry from an original story by Trefry, show creators Matt and Ross Duffer and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playwright Jack Thorne).

See Louis McCartney (Henry Creel), Rosie Benton (Virginia Creel), Alex Breaux (Dr. Brenner), Juan Carlos (Bob Newby), Andrew Hovelson (Principal Newby), Alison Jaye (Joyce Maldonado), T.R. Knight (Victor Creel), Burke Swanson (James Hopper Jr.) and Gabrielle Nevaeh (Patty Newby) walk the red carpet alongside some familiar faces from your TV screen. 

Check out highlights and a full gallery below. 

Louis McCartney plays the tortured teen Henry Creel.
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton, who play Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers in the Netflix series, show their Hawkins pride at the Stranger Things Broadway opening.
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
T.R. Knight joins Broadway's thrill ride as Victor Creel. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Gabrielle Nevaeh makes her Broadway debut as Patty Newby in Stranger Things: The First Shadow.
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
View the Full Gallery Here

