Basura, a New Musical Scored by Gloria Estefan and Emily Estefan, to Premiere at the Alliance Theatre

Basura, a new musical featuring a score by nine-time Grammy Award winner Gloria Estefan and her daughter Emily Estefan, will have its world premiere at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia. Directed by Michael Greif with a book by Karen Zacarías, performances will run from May 30 through July 12.

Basura is inspired by the true story of Paraguay’s Recycled Orchestra where young artists turn scrap material into instruments and music into possibilities. The production is based on the award-winning 2015 documentary Landfill Harmonic. “This is a story that has been close to my heart for several years since I first encountered the determination and ingenuity of the young people of Paraguay’s Recycled Orchestra,” said Gloria Estefan in a statement. “Emily and I are thrilled for our music to be a part of telling their story in this original musical. We could not be more excited for Basura to begin its theatrical life in a city as influential and diverse as Atlanta with a theater as consequential as the Alliance.”

Gloria Estefan's life story and musical catalogue was featured in the 2015 Broadway musical On Your Feet!

Basura will have choreography by Patricia Delgado (Buena Vista Social Club), musicial supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton, In the Heights) and dramaturgy by Ken Cerniglia.