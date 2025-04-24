 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Paddington The Musical to Have Its World Premiere in London's West End This Fall

News
by Hayley Levitt • Apr 24, 2025
(Art c/o Kate Morley PR)

Paddington The Musical will have its world premiere this fall at the Savoy Theatre in London's West End. The production will open November 1. 

Adapted from the beloved books written by Michael Bond and the award-winning films by StudioCanal, Paddington The Musical features music and lyrics by Tom Fletcher, a book by Jessica Swale and direction by Luke Sheppard.

It’s Paddington as you’ve never seen him before. When a lost, small bear from Peru arrives in London in search of a new home, a chance encounter with the Brown Family leads him to the wonderful world of Windsor Gardens. But London isn’t all cream teas and friendly faces—and even the happiest families have their cracks beneath the surface. So when Paddington’s life is suddenly in peril, the Browns must decide just how far they’re willing to go—and what they’re willing to risk—to give this special bear a home.

"It’s an honour to be entrusted to bring the story of Paddington to life on stage with the very best of creative collaborators in Jessica, Luke and our producers Sonia [Friedman] and Eliza [Lumley]," said Fletcher in a statement. "This unique and special bear is at the very heart of our nation, and I’m aware of the awesome responsibility we all have in taking on his story. It’s beyond exciting, and an absolute dream come true—we look forward to welcoming you to join us at the Savoy this Autumn."

Michael Bond’s A Bear Called Paddington was published in 1958 by Collins, later Harper Collins, the first of 29 Paddington books. The final one, Paddington at St. Paul's, was published posthumously in 2018. The books have sold over 35 million copies worldwide.

Articles Trending Now

  1. Nominations Are Open! Choose Your Favorites for the 2025 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  2. Tickets Now on Sale to Broadway Revival of Waiting for Godot, Starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter
  3. 2025 Drama League Nominations Announced; Idina Menzel, Helen J Shen, Nicole Scherzinger, Lea Salonga and More Up for Awards
Back to Top