Taye Diggs and Wayne Brady to Join Moulin Rouge! on Broadway

News
by Hayley Levitt • Apr 28, 2025
Taye Diggs and Wayne Brady
(Photos: Jordon Nuttall/The CW; Jason Michael Fordham)

Taye Diggs and Wayne Brady will return to Broadway in Moulin Rouge! as the Duke of Monroth and Harold Zidler, respectively, beginning July 22 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Both will play limited engagements, with Diggs performing through September 28 and Brady through November 9.

Brady, a five-time Emmy winner best known for his improvisational comedy on Whose Line Is It Anyway?, was last seen on Broadway in the 2024 revival of The Wiz as the title character. His Broadway credits also include Chicago and Kinky Boots. He currently hosts the CBS game show Let's Make a Deal. Diggs originated the role Benjamin Coffin III in the musical Rent, and has performed on Broadway in Chicago, Wicked and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. His film credits include How Stella Got Her Groove Back, The Wood and The Best Man.

Boy George is currently playing Harold Zidler through May 25, with Austin Durant returning to the role from May 27 through July 20. The current cast also features Solea Pfeiffer as Satine, Jordan Fisher as Christian and Andy Karl as the Duke of Monroth, all performing through July 20. Additional casting will be announced soon.

A Tony Award winner for Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! is a stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s popular film, mashing up more than 160 years of music, from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The show is directed by Alex Timbers.

  Taye Diggs and Wayne Brady to Join Moulin Rouge! on Broadway
