Get a First Look at Real Women Have Curves On Broadway

First Look
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 25, 2025
Tatianna Córdoba and the cast of "Real Women Have Curves"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is gearing up for its official opening at the James Earl Jones Theatre on April 27.

Directed and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, and starring Tatianna Córdoba and Justina Machado as Ana Garcia and her mother Carmen Garcia, it's a coming-of-age musical centering on the relationship between a mother and a daughter.

Check out the pics and full gallery below for a first look at the show, which also features Florencia Cuenca as Estela, Shelby Acosta as Prima Flaca, Carla Jimenez as Pancha, Aline Mayagoitia as Itzel, Mason Reeves as Henry, Jennifer Sánchez as Rosalí, Sandra Valls as Prima Fulvia and Mauricio Mendoza as Raúl (Ana's father).

Florencia Cuenca as Estela and the cast of Real Women Have Curves (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
Tatianna Córdoba as Ana (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
Florencia Cuenca as Estela, Tatianna Córdoba as Ana and Justina Machado as Carmen
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
View the Full Gallery Here

