See the Stars of Real Women Have Curves Work the Red Carpet on Opening Night

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical opened at the James Earl Jones Theatre on April 27, bringing the 2024-25 Broadway season to an official close. The heartfelt coming-of-age musical, based on the play by Josefina López and its subsequent 2002 film, is directed and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo with music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Joy Huerta and composer-lyricist Benjamin Velez and a book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin.

The production stars Tatianna Córdoba and Justina Machado as Ana Garcia and her mother Carmen Garcia alongside Florencia Cuenca as Estela, Shelby Acosta as Prima Flaca, Carla Jimenez as Pancha, Aline Mayagoitia as Itzel, Mason Reeves as Henry, Jennifer Sánchez as Rosalí, Sandra Valls as Prima Fulvia and Mauricio Mendoza as Raúl (Ana's father).

Befiting a show centered around the hubbub at a small sewing factory taking on a game-changing order of 200 dresses, the cast and creatives couldn't turn up in anything less than fabulous red-carpet attire. See them pose for the cameras in the highlights and full gallery below.

Tatianna Córdoba leads Real Women Have Curves as Ana Garcia in her Broadway debut.

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Benjamin Velez and Joy Huerta co-wrote the music and lyrics for Real Women Have Curves.

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Aline Mayagoitia plays Itzel in the brand-new musical.

Aline Mayagoitia plays Itzel in the brand-new musical.

Mason Reeves makes his Broadway debut as Henry, Ana's adorably nerdy love interest.

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)