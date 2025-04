Real Women Have Curves, the new Broadway musical that features a fabulous female ensemble and a dozen Broadway debuts, opened at the James Earl Jones Theatre on April 27. Broadway.com got exclusive backstage access on opening night, following the stars from curtain call to party time and catching all the behind-the-scenes moments in between.

Go along for the ride by checking out the highlights and full gallery below.

Director-choreographer Sergio Trujillo and the cast of Real Women Have Curves take their bows on opening night. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

An overcome Aline Mayagoitia, who makes her Broadway debut as Itzel.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Bro time is hard to come by for Mauricio Mendoza (Raúl) and Mason Reeves (Henry), the men of Real Women Have Curves. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Tatianna Córdoba, star of Real Women Have Curves, greets special guest Lin-Manuel Miranda. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Florencia Cuenca, who makes her Broadway debut as Estela, gets her florals on for opening night. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)