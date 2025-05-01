Yarrr! Hear From Pirates! The Penzance Musical's Stars on Opening Night

Pirates! The Penzance Musical, the jazz-infused, New Orleans-style adaptation of the Gilbert and Sullivan comic opera, had its Broadway opening on April 24. Broadway.com set sail for the Todd Haimes Theatre for the celebration.

"When I was a little boy, I went to a summer camp," said David Hyde Pierce, who plays Gilbert/Major General Stanley in the show, on the red carpet. He gestured to his baseball cap. "This is the hat of that summer camp. And every summer they did a musical of Gilbert and Sullivan—which is where I got introduced to them."

Check out the video for more from Pierce, as well as Ramin Karimloo (Pirate King) and Jinkx Monsoon (Ruth).