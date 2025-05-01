 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Yarrr! Hear From Pirates! The Penzance Musical's Stars on Opening Night

On the Scene
by Broadway.com Staff • May 1, 2025
David Hyde Pierce and the cast of "Pirates! The Penzance Musical"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Pirates! The Penzance Musical, the jazz-infused, New Orleans-style adaptation of the Gilbert and Sullivan comic opera, had its Broadway opening on April 24. Broadway.com set sail for the Todd Haimes Theatre for the celebration.

"When I was a little boy, I went to a summer camp," said David Hyde Pierce, who plays Gilbert/Major General Stanley in the show, on the red carpet. He gestured to his baseball cap. "This is the hat of that summer camp. And every summer they did a musical of Gilbert and Sullivan—which is where I got introduced to them."

Check out the video for more from Pierce, as well as Ramin Karimloo (Pirate King) and Jinkx Monsoon (Ruth).

Related Shows

Pirates! The Penzance Musical

from $57.82

Star Files

Nicholas Barasch

Preston Truman Boyd

Ramin Karimloo

Jinkx Monsoon

David Hyde Pierce

Samantha Williams
View All (6)

Articles Trending Now

  1. 2025 Tony Award Nominations Announced! Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her and Maybe Happy Ending Lead Noms
  2. Mamma Mia! Announces Complete Cast for Broadway Return
  3. Tony Awards FAQ! Everything You Need to Know About the 2025 Tony Awards
Back to Top