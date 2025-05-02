 Skip to main content
New Vlog Alert! Follow Erika Henningsen Backstage at Just in Time with 'My Life on the Dee List'

News
by Hayley Levitt • May 2, 2025
Erika Henningsen
(Photo c/o Polk & Co.)

Back in her Mean Girls era, Erika Henningsen was Too Grool for School. But now that she's a-splishin' and a-splashin' in the Bobby Darin musical Just in Time, she's happily living life on the 'Dee' list. Sandra Dee that is. Follow Henningsen backstage at Circle in the Square Theatre where audiences are flocking for a dose of 1950s and '60s nostalgia.

For six weeks, beginning May 9, fans will get an inside look into how this vintage nightclub-inspired production comes to life on Broadway. Catch appearances from Jonathan Groff, Henningsen's onstage hubby, Gracie Lawrence, her backstage roomie, and many more of the people who contribute to the theater magic.

Episodes of My Life on the Dee List premiere weekly on Friday through June 13. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

