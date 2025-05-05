Tituss Burgess to Return to Oh, Mary! as Show Extends

Six-time Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess will return to the role of Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! Burgess' encore six-week engagement at the Lyceum Theatre will run from June 23 through August 2. The show has also announced an extension through September 28.

Cole Escola, who wrote and currently stars in the comedy, will play their final performance on June 21. Burgess initially played the role from March 18 through April 6, following three-time Emmy nominee Betty Gilpin.

Burgess joins Conrad Ricamora as Mary's Husband, James Scully as Mary's Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Hannah Solow, Martin Landry and Julian Manjerico completing the company. Sam Pinkleton directs.

Oh, Mary! is nominated for five Tony Awards, including nominations for Best Play and Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for Escola. It centers on a miserable Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.