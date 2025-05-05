 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Our Class, Here There Are Blueberries, Three Houses, Andrew Scott's Vanya and More Honored at 2025 Lucille Lortel Awards

News
by Darryn King • May 5, 2025
Andrew Scott in "Vanya"
(Photo: Marc Brenner)

The 2025 Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement off-Broadway were awarded on May 4 in a ceremony at NYU Skirball. 

Our Class led with four awards, including Outstanding Revival and Outstanding Ensemble, with Here There Are Blueberries receiving two awards including Outstanding Play. Three Houses was named Outstanding Musical while Vanya was awarded Outstanding Solo Show. Tony winner and current Tony nominee Kara Young was also honored for her performance in Table 17

As previously announced, special honorees this year include Playwrights’ Sidewalk inductee Alice Childress, Outstanding Body of Work recipient New Federal Theatre, and Edith Oliver Service to Off-Broadway Award recipient Carol Fishman.

Read the complete list of winners below. 
 
Outstanding Play
Here There Are Blueberries
Written by Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich
 
Outstanding Musical
Three Houses
Music, Lyrics and Book by Dave Malloy

Outstanding Revival
Our Class
Written by Tadeusz Słobodzianek, Adapted by Norman Allen
 
Outstanding Solo Show
Vanya
Co-Created by Andrew Scott, Simon Stephens, Sam Yates and Rosanna Vize, Adapted by Simon Stephens
Performed by Andrew Scott
 
Outstanding Director
Igor Golyak – Our Class
 
Outstanding Choreographer (*TIE*)
Connor Gallagher – The Big Gay Jamboree
Lynne Taylor-Corbett – Distant Thunder

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play
Kara Young – Table 17
 
Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play
Michael Rishawn – Table 17
 
Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical
Sarin Monae West – Medea: Re-Versed
 
Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical
Paris Nix – The Big Gay Jamboree
 
Outstanding Ensemble
Our Class
Gus Birney, Andrey Burkovskiy, José Espinosa, Tess Goldwyn, Will Manning, Stephen Ochsner, Alexandra Silber, Richard Topol, Ilia Volok, Elan Zafir
 
Outstanding Scenic Design
Jan Pappelbaum – Our Class
 
Outstanding Costume Design
Oana Botez – Orlando
 
Outstanding Lighting Design
Tyler Micoleau – The Antiquities
 
Outstanding Sound Design
Fabian Obispo – Sumo
 
Outstanding Projection Design
David Bengali – Here There Are Blueberries
 
HONORARY AWARDS

Playwrights’ Sidewalk Inductee
Alice Childress
 
Outstanding Body of Work
New Federal Theatre
 
Edith Oliver Service to Off-Broadway
Carol Fishman

Star Files

Kara Young

Articles Trending Now

  1. 2025 Tony Award Nominations Announced! Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her and Maybe Happy Ending Lead Noms
  2. Unpacking the 2025 Tony Nominations: Surprises, Standouts and Takeaways
  3. Keeping Broadway’s Golden Age Alive with Restoration Architect Francesca Russo
Back to Top