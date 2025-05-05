Our Class, Here There Are Blueberries, Three Houses, Andrew Scott's Vanya and More Honored at 2025 Lucille Lortel Awards

The 2025 Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement off-Broadway were awarded on May 4 in a ceremony at NYU Skirball.

Our Class led with four awards, including Outstanding Revival and Outstanding Ensemble, with Here There Are Blueberries receiving two awards including Outstanding Play. Three Houses was named Outstanding Musical while Vanya was awarded Outstanding Solo Show. Tony winner and current Tony nominee Kara Young was also honored for her performance in Table 17.

As previously announced, special honorees this year include Playwrights’ Sidewalk inductee Alice Childress, Outstanding Body of Work recipient New Federal Theatre, and Edith Oliver Service to Off-Broadway Award recipient Carol Fishman.

Read the complete list of winners below.



Outstanding Play

Here There Are Blueberries

Written by Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich



Outstanding Musical

Three Houses

Music, Lyrics and Book by Dave Malloy

Outstanding Revival

Our Class

Written by Tadeusz Słobodzianek, Adapted by Norman Allen



Outstanding Solo Show

Vanya

Co-Created by Andrew Scott, Simon Stephens, Sam Yates and Rosanna Vize, Adapted by Simon Stephens

Performed by Andrew Scott



Outstanding Director

Igor Golyak – Our Class



Outstanding Choreographer (*TIE*)

Connor Gallagher – The Big Gay Jamboree

Lynne Taylor-Corbett – Distant Thunder

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play

Kara Young – Table 17



Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play

Michael Rishawn – Table 17



Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical

Sarin Monae West – Medea: Re-Versed



Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical

Paris Nix – The Big Gay Jamboree



Outstanding Ensemble

Our Class

Gus Birney, Andrey Burkovskiy, José Espinosa, Tess Goldwyn, Will Manning, Stephen Ochsner, Alexandra Silber, Richard Topol, Ilia Volok, Elan Zafir



Outstanding Scenic Design

Jan Pappelbaum – Our Class



Outstanding Costume Design

Oana Botez – Orlando



Outstanding Lighting Design

Tyler Micoleau – The Antiquities



Outstanding Sound Design

Fabian Obispo – Sumo



Outstanding Projection Design

David Bengali – Here There Are Blueberries



HONORARY AWARDS



Playwrights’ Sidewalk Inductee

Alice Childress



Outstanding Body of Work

New Federal Theatre



Edith Oliver Service to Off-Broadway

Carol Fishman