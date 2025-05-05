Russell Daniels and Aneesa Folds, Notable Non-Redheads, to Star in Parent Trap Parody Ginger Twinsies

Initial casting has been announced for Ginger Twinsies, the sendup of the 1998 film The Parent Trap written and directed by Kevin Zak. Previews begin on July 10 with the official opening set for July 24. The strictly limited, 16-week engagement will run through October 26 at the Orpheum Theatre.



In a startling instance of ginger erasure, Ginger Twinsies will star notable non-redhead Russell Daniels as Annie and the equally non-redhaired Aneesa Folds as Hallie in the titular roles. They star alongside Jimmy Ray Bennett as Martin, Grace Reiter as Chessy, Phillip Taratula as Meredith Blake, Matthew Wilkas as Nick and Mitch Wood as Lizard/Others. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.



In the summer of 1998, a pair of long-lost, red-headed twin girls unexpectedly meet at sleepaway camp and hatch a plan to reunite their estranged parents. Sound familiar? Shut up, no it doesn't! Welcome to Ginger Twinsies, a loving, outlandish and wildly inappropriate sendup of the Lindsay Lohan/Nancy Meyers classic that made us all believe that Oreos go great with peanut butter, wedding gowns deserve top hats and being young and beautiful is not a crime. So, pack your bags!



Ginger Twinsies will feature scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Wilberth Gonzalez, lighting design by Tony Award winner Bradley King and sound design by Tony Award nominee Joshua D. Reid.