Buena Vista Social Club Will Take the Music of Cuba Across the Country on a National Tour

Buena Vista Social Club, the musical telling of the story behind the landmark Afro-Cuban jazz album of the same name, will embark on a North American tour next year. The tour will launch in Buffalo in September 2026, with planned stops in Washington, D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles and many other cities. Casting, exact dates and additional cities will be announced at a later date.

“It is an incredible honor to bring Buena Vista Social Club to Shea’s Performing Arts Center as the first stop on its tour,” said Albert Nocciolino, President & CEO of NAC Entertainment, in a statement. “We’re proud that Buffalo audiences will be the first to experience this brilliant, electrifying production where live music is the heart of the show, and with exceptional performances that honor the Buena Vista Social Club legacy."

Buena Vista Social Club is currently nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including for Best Musical. It features a book by Marco Ramirez and choreography by Justin Peck and Patricia Delgado. Saheem Ali directs.

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins. A tale of survival, second chances and the extraordinary power of music, Buena Vista Social Club brings the Grammy-winning album to thrilling life and tells the story of the legends who lived it.