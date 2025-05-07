The Muny to Receive the 2025 Regional Theatre Tony Award

The Municipal Theatre Association of St. Louis, more popularly known as The Muny, will receive the 2025 Regional Theatre Tony Award. The honor, recognizing a regional theater company that has displayed a continuous level of artistic achievement contributing to the growth of theater nationally, is accompanied by a grant of $25,000.

“For over a century, The Muny has been a cultural cornerstone of St. Louis, producing first-class musicals in a setting unlike any other,” said Jason Laks, President of The Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, President & CEO of The American Theatre Wing, in a joint statement. “With a deep commitment to accessibility, offering over 100,000 free tickets each season, and career development programs that nurture future theatre professionals, The Muny exemplifies the spirit of this award. We are proud to celebrate a beloved American institution dedicated to one of our nation’s most treasured art forms.”

“We have had the unique privilege of enriching millions of lives over the past 107 years—often providing a first taste of the magic of live theatre,” said Muny President & CEO Kwofe Coleman. “It is gratifying to be recognized by our peers for the work we have done and will continue to do into the next century.” Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson added, “The beautiful honor really goes to the generations of artists, craftspeople and administrators who have worked tirelessly to create great musical theatre for the people of St. Louis."

The 78th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, will take place on June 8 at Radio City Music Hall and will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+.