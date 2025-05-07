Maybe Happy Ending Will Be Hitting the Road on a National Tour, Launching Fall 2026

Maybe Happy Ending, the new Broadway musical by Will Aronson and Hue Park, will launch a multi-year North American tour beginning in fall 2026.

The tour will kick off in Baltimore at the Hippodrome Theatre at The France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, with additional stops planned in 30+ cities including Los Angeles, D.C., Chicago, Tampa, St. Louis, Detroit, San Francisco, Providence and many other cities. Additional engagements, casting and the route for the tour’s first year will be announced soon.

“We’re thrilled to launch the North American tour of Maybe Happy Ending in the vibrant city of Baltimore, where the spirit of innovation and storytelling runs deep,” said Ron Legler, France-Merrick Performing Arts Center President. “It’s the perfect place to begin this journey of heart, humor and unexpected connection.”

Inside a one-room apartment in the heart of Seoul, Oliver lives a happily quiet life listening to jazz records and caring for his favorite plant. But what else is there to do when you’re a Helper-Bot 3, a robot that has long been retired and considered obsolete? When his fellow Helper-Bot neighbor Claire asks to borrow his charger, what starts as an awkward encounter leads to a unique friendship, a surprising adventure and maybe even...love?

The Broadway production, directed by Michael Arden, opened at the Belasco Theatre on November 12, 2024 and recently earned 10 Tony nominations, including Best Musical. The show stars Darren Criss and Helen J Shen as Helper-Bots Oliver and Claire, with Dez Duron and Marcus Choi completing the cast. It premiered in its Korean-language version in Seoul in 2016.