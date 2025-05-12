My Life on the Dee List with Just in Time's Erika Henningsen, Episode 1: Welcome to the Club

Back in her Mean Girls era, Erika Henningsen was Too Grool for School. But now that she's a-splishin' and a-splashin' in the Bobby Darin musical Just in Time, she's happily living life on the 'Dee' list. Sandra Dee that is. Follow Henningsen backstage at Circle in the Square Theatre where audiences are flocking for a dose of 1950s and '60s nostalgia.

On the first episode, Henningsen visits her castmates' dressing rooms and gives us a tour of star Jonathan Groff's bar, which is aptly named after Barbra Streisand. Plus, Henningsen brings the camera with her as she begins to do voice-over work for season three of Hazbin Hotel.

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.