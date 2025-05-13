Fritter Your Life Away with 'Dead Man Walking,' the New Vlog Hosted by Dead Outlaw's Andrew Durand

In Dead Outlaw, Broadway's pitch-dark musical comedy about a mummified corpse who ends up as a carnival attraction, Andrew Durand plays Elmer McCurdy—the failed robber, posthumous sensation and dead outlaw of the title.



It's not a spoiler to say that Durand spends a portion of the show propped up and lifeless in a coffin. But things are much livelier for him behind the scenes. In six episodes beginning May 20, Durand will take fans backstage at the Longacre Theatre, hanging out with the cast members, crew members and creatives who bring this idiosyncratic musical about death to life.

Episodes premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.