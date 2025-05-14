McKenzie Kurtz, Olivia Hardy and Elizabeth Teeter to Play the Heathers in Heathers the Musical

Heathers the Musical has cast its Heathers. The musical will make its New York City return in a limited engagement at New World Stages from June 22 through September 28.

McKenzie Kurtz (Frozen, The Heart of Rock and Roll, Wicked) will play Heather Chandler, Olivia Hardy (Kimberly Akimbo) will play Heather Duke and Elizabeth Teeter (Beetlejuice, The Crucible, The Audience, Mary Poppins) will play Heather MacNamara.

“I couldn't be more thrilled about the powerhouse trio stepping into those iconic red, green and yellow costumes,” said the director Andy Fickman in a statement. “McKenzie Kurtz brings a ferocious authority to Heather Chandler that demands the spotlight. Olivia Hardy gloriously captures Heather Duke’s volcanic anger. And Elizabeth Teeter brings a heartbreaking vulnerability to Heather MacNamara that will surprise and move audiences. These Heathers are bold, brilliant and absolutely deadly, in the best way possible.”

Kurtz, Hardy and Teeter join previously announced Tony nominee Lorna Courtney and Casey Likes, who will lead the production as Veronica Sawyer and Jason "J.D." Dean. The production will be directed by Andy Fickman, who staged the musical's U.K. production. Additional casting and creative team are to be announced.

Based on the 1989 cult film by Daniel Waters that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, Heathers the Musical features music, lyrics and book by Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy. It originally opened in Los Angeles for a sold-out run in 2013 and transferred off-Broadway to New World Stages in 2014, starring Barrett Wilbert Weed and Ryan McCartan. The authors revised the show for the 2018 London premiere, incorporating several new songs and script changes that will be heard in New York for the first time.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers—three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather—her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D. turns up, the mysterious teen rebel who teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being a somebody.