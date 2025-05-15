 Skip to main content
Two-Time Tony Nominee Charlotte d’Amboise to Return to Chicago as Roxie Hart

News
by Broadway.com Staff • May 15, 2025
Charlotte d'Amboise
(Photo c/o Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

Charlotte d’Amboise will return to the role of Roxie Hart in Broadway's Chicago. She takes over the role from Ashley Graham on May 26. 

D'Amboise received Tony nominations for A Chorus Line and Jerome Robbins' Broadway. Other Broadway credits include Pippin, Sweet Charity and Cats, with which she made her Broadway debut.

In additional news, Sophie Carmen-Jones has extended in the role of Velma Kelly until August 10.

The cast of Chicago also features Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Rema Webb as Matron "Mama" Morton, Greg Hildreth as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The supporting cast includes Tia Altinay, David Bushman, Jessica Ernest, John Michael Fiumara, Jeff Gorti, Chelsea James, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Mikayla Renfrow, Rachel Schur and Michael Scirrotto.

Chicago is directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking. The musical features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. 

