Road to the Jimmys 2025, Episode 2: The CAPA Marquee Awards in Columbus, Ohio

Road to the Jimmys
by Hayley Levitt • May 16, 2025
The 2024 Jimmy Awards
(Photo: Tricia Baron)

If the Tony Awards speak to what’s happening on Broadway now, the Jimmy Awards forecast Broadway's future. Formally known as the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, the Jimmy Awards are an annual celebration of outstanding musical theater talent in high schools across America—from Dallas to Des Moines, San Antonio to San Diego, Memphis to Minneapolis. This year's Jimmy Awards will be held on June 23 at the Minskoff Theatre. Until then, The Broadway Show will be chronicling the Road to the Jimmys, spotlighting a few of the regional competitions that send their most talented teens to New York City each spring.

In episode two, The Broadway Show visits Columbus, Ohio where the CAPA Marquee Awards host dozens of talented teens vying for a spot at the Jimmys. The program also fosters tomorrow's backstage heroes, joining students with professionals of the trade. "We have an amazing team here, at the Ohio Theatre, of IATSE members who care about educating the next generation of theater technicians," says Amy Handra, CAPA's Director of Education and Engagement. "They are so gracious to allow our students each year to not only perform on stage for our showcase, but also, we allow each school in the program to nominate one student to work backstage alongside our IATSE crew members." 

Learn more about the program from Production Manager Hannah Hahn, staff member Alana Sayat and participating student Samesh Mundra in the full video below.  

