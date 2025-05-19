 Skip to main content
My Life on the Dee List with Just in Time's Erika Henningsen, Episode 2: Dollar Weekend

My Life on the Dee List
by Broadway.com Staff • May 19, 2025
Erika Henningsen

Back in her Mean Girls era, Erika Henningsen was Too Grool for School. But now that she's a-splishin' and a-splashin' in the Bobby Darin musical Just in Time, she's happily living life on the 'Dee' list. Sandra Dee that is. Follow Henningsen backstage at Circle in the Square Theatre where audiences are flocking for a dose of 1950s and '60s nostalgia.

For the second episode, Henningsen facilitates the "Dollar Friday Weekend" Broadway tradition and shows off the new posters outside the theater. Plus, join Henningsen and her husband—fellow Broadway actor Kyle Selig, who can currently be seen on stage in Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends—for a post-show date night.

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Erika Henningsen

