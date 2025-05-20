Gianna Harris and Social Media Star Cheryl Porter to Join & Juliet on Broadway

Gianna Harris will take over the title role of Juliet in Broadway's & Juliet. She begins performances at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on June 10, taking over the role following Maya Boyd, who will play her final performance on June 8. Harris joins the production directly from Hell's Kitchen. Meanwhile, popular social media star and vocal coach Cheryl Porter will join on August 7, stepping into the role of Angélique. She replaces Jeannette Bayardelle, who plays her final performance on August 3.

Harris and Porter join a cast that features Joey Fatone as Lance, Alison Luff as Anne, Drew Gehling as Shakespeare, Liam Pearce as Romeo, Michael Iván Carrier as May and Nathan Levy as François. Gabe Amato, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Charli D’Amelio, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Khailah Johnson, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Alejandro MullerDahlberg, Joe Moeller, Cassie Silva, TJ Tapp, Darien Van Rensalier and Romy Vuksan complete the cast.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo and instead got a second chance at life and love—on her own terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, & Juliet features a soundtrack packed with Max Martin pop hits including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "I Want It That Way," "Confident" and more. The show has a book by David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Jennifer Weber.