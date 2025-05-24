 Skip to main content
Call Me Izzy, Starring Jean Smart, Begins Performances on Broadway Tonight

Curtain Up
by Broadway.com Staff • May 24, 2025
Illustration by Tug Rice for Broadway.com

The world premiere of Call Me Izzy, a darkly comedic story starring six-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Jean Smart, begins performances on Broadway on May 24. The 12-week limited engagement takes place at Studio 54.

Call Me Izzy is about one woman in rural Louisiana who has a secret that is both her greatest gift and her only way out—a portrait of a woman who resists being silenced by embracing her tenacity, humor and fiery imagination. The play by Jamie Wax is directed by Sarna Lapine, with Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer, producer and songwriter T Bone Burnett composing the music.

Smart made her Broadway debut in a 1981 production of Piaf, returning to Broadway in 2000 with a Tony-nominated performance as Lorraine Sheldon in a revival of The Man Who Came to Dinner, starring Nathan Lane. She has won Emmy Awards for roles on TV’s Frasier and Samantha Who?; most recently she won three back-to-back Emmys for her performance in Hacks. Film credits include The Brady Bunch Movie (1995), Sweet Home Alabama (2002), Garden State (2004), I Heart Huckabees (2004) and Youth in Revolt (2009).

The show's creative team includes scenic design by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Donald Holder, costume design by Emmy Award winner Tom Broecker and sound design by Beth Lake. 

