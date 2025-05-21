 Skip to main content
Tom Hanks to Co-Author and Star in World Premiere of This World of Tomorrow at The Shed

News
by Hayley Levitt • May 21, 2025
Tom Hanks
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

This World of Tomorrow, written by Academy Award winner Tom Hanks and James Glossman, based on short stories written by Hanks and starring the acclaimed actor, will have its world premiere at The Shed this fall. Directed by Kenny Leon, the show will have a limited eight-week engagement from October 30 through December 21. 

This World of Tomorrow tells the story of Bert Allenberry, a forlorn scientist from the future, who embarks on a time-traveling quest for true love as he returns again, and again, and again to one special day at the 1939 World's Fair in Queens, New York.

"To explore the themes of love and yearning, and the struggles of Today as we carry with us the eternal memories of the Past, in such a place as The Shed, strikes me as a one-of-a-kind experience not unlike the World’s Fair of 1939,” said Hanks in a statement.

Over the course of his career, Hanks has won two Academy Awards, seven Emmy Awards and four Golden Globe Awards, and is best known for his work in films including PhiladelphiaForrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan and many more. He made his Broadway debut in 2013 in the Nora Ephron play Lucky Guy, earning a Tony nomination for his performance.  

The creative team for This World of Tomorrow includes scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Adam Honoré and sound design and music by Justin Ellington. Todd Kreidler will serve as associate director and dramaturg.

Additional cast and creative team will be announced.

