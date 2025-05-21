Wesley, a New Musical, to Open This Summer at The Theater Center

The new musical Wesley, based on Stacey O’Brien’s memoir Wesley the Owl: The Remarkable Love Story of a Bird and His Girl, will make its New York debut this summer at The Theater Center. Performances begin June 11 ahead of a June 25 opening and will run through July 18.

Wesley follows Casey, a gifted young rock musician who steps out of the spotlight and into an extraordinary lifelong bond with an injured barn owl named Wesley. At once wildly unique and profoundly universal, Casey’s journey is one of courage, caretaking and the kind of unshakeable love that rarely takes flight between people and animals.

The cast stars Andrianna Ayala as Casey and Daniel Sanchez as Wesley, with Christa Lisette Beveridge, Tara Dougherty, Ashley Huber, Jack Kehoe, Christopher Kirby Saunders, Nathan Myers and Maya Pierce.

The creative team includes Germán Cárdenas-Alaminos (set design), Bailey Hammett-Colwell (costume design), Camilla Tassi (projection designer), Austin Phillips (puppet design) and Jacob Heacock (assistant director).