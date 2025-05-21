Odds & Ends: Lea Salonga on Tour, Wicked TV Special, Legally Blonde on Vinyl and More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Lea Salonga to Perform Songs from Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, Disney and More Across North America

Tony and Olivier winner Lea Salonga (and current star of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends) will embark on a North American concert tour in the fall. Stage, Screen and Everything in Between will feature songs from Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, Aladdin, Mulan, Old Friends and more. The tour will hit more than 30 cities and kick off on September 11 in Athens, Georgia.

Live Wicked Musical TV Special, Featuring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Will Air in the Fall

Ahead of the November 21 release of Wicked: For Good in cinemas, a live Wicked TV special, featuring the movie's stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, will air on NBC in the fall. Erivo, Grande, their castmates and special guests will perform numbers from Wicked: Part One and, director Jon M. Chu has teased, some material from the sequel. The event will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on a date to be announced and stream the next day on Peacock.

Rob McClure, Ephraim Sykes and More to Lead Guys and Dolls at Ogunquit Playhouse

Ogunquit Playhouse's summer production of Guys and Dolls will star María Bilbao as Sarah Brown, Mykal Kilgore as Nicely Nicely Johnson, Bianca Marroquín as Miss Adelaide, Tony Award nominee Rob McClure as Nathan Detroit and Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes as Sky Masterson. Directed and choreographed by Al Blackstone, performances will run from June 19 to July 19.

Sara Bareilles, Laura Benanti, Darren Criss and More to Sing Rufus Wainwright's Opening Night in Concert

The songs Rufus Wainwright wrote for the West End musical Opening Night, an adaptation of the film by John Cassevetes directed by Ivo van Hove, will be performed in a concert at New York’s Town Hall on September 15. The concert will feature appearances by Wainwright, Sara Bareilles, Laura Benanti, Darren Criss, Patti LuPone and Elizabeth Teeter. The original cast recording will be released on September 12.

The Cast Recording of Legally Blonde: The Musical to Get a Release on Hot Pink Vinyl

The original Broadway cast recording of Legally Blonde: The Musical will be released on vinyl—hot pink vinyl, to be precise—for the first time on July 18. The 2-LP set will feature the songs by Nell Benjamin and Laurence O’Keefe—including “Omigod You Guys,” “So Much Better,” and “There! Right There!”—performed by the original cast led by Laura Bell Bundy as Elle Woods.

Katie Finneran, J. Harrison Ghee and More to Perform Hello, Dolly! in One-Night-Only Concert

A star-studded one-night only concert presentation of the 1964 Jerry Herman musical Hello, Dolly! will take place at Carnegie Hall on June 23. The Transport Group event will feature appearances by Tony winners Katie Finneran, J. Harrison Ghee, Beth Leavel and Kecia Lewis, Tony nominees Kate Baldwin, Grey Henson, Jak Malone, A.J. Shively, Christopher Sieber, Ephraim Sykes, Barbara Walsh and NaTasha Yvette Williams; Grammy-nominated artist Marilyn Maye; and many more. The evening will be hosted by Tony nominee Lee Roy Reams, with Transport Group Artistic Director Jack Cummings III directing.