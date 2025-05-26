Purpose Star Glenn Davis on Witnessing the Birth of the 'Next Great American Play'

Not only is Glenn Davis Tony-nominated for his performance as Solomon "Junior" Jasper in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' six-time Tony-nominated Purpose—he was also one of the creative minds that ushered the now-Pulitzer Prize-winning family play to the stage. He and Audrey Francis, co-artistic directors of Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre, put together several of the piece's early workshops. "We sat back and we thought to ourselves, this play might be the next great American play," Davis remembers. "If [Branden] can land the plane, this could be something special."

The plane has landed at the Hayes Theater where Purpose runs through July 6. Watch Davis' full walk-and-talk with Broadway Show host Charlie Cooper below.