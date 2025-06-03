 Skip to main content
Tony Nominee Taylor Trensch Digs Deep Backstage at Floyd Collins

The Broadway Show
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jun 3, 2025
Taylor Trensch

Taylor Trensch is making headlines as reporter Skeets Miller in the Tony-nominated revival of Floyd Collins, earning his first Tony nomination for his featured performance. This marks Trensch's second stint at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater (he first bowed at the uptown venue as Mordred in Lerner and Loewe's Camelot) and his eighth Broadway production. 

Trensch recently took The Broadway Show behind the scenes of the musical, showing off Lincoln Center's lined walls of posters, the trap door (and its many games!) and more. Plus, stop for a chat with Lizzy McAlpine and see Marc Kudisch share his castmate's snacks.

Check out the video below!

Floyd Collins

Taylor Trensch

