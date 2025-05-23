My Life on the Dee List with Just in Time's Erika Henningsen, Episode 3: Francesca, Captain Morgan and a Heated Broadway Debate

Back in her Mean Girls era, Erika Henningsen was Too Grool for School. But now that she's a-splishin' and a-splashin' in the Bobby Darin musical Just in Time, she's happily living life on the 'Dee' list. Sandra Dee that is. Follow Henningsen backstage at Circle in the Square Theatre where audiences are flocking for a dose of 1950s and '60s nostalgia.

Henningsen kicks off episode three with a Q&A, and then introduces us to her lesser-known dressing roommate Francesca (disregard the resemblance to Gracie Lawrence). Then it's time for a game of Captain Morgan, featuring cameos from Emily Bergl and star Jonathan Groff, followed by an epic musical theater faceoff: "Defying Gravity" vs. "So Much Better." Are you team Wicked or team Legally Blonde? Which Act-One closer emerges victorious? You'll have to watch to find out.

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.