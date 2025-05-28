Nichelle Lewis, Shaina Taub, Colin Donnell and More Join Broadway Revival of Ragtime

Additional casting is set for Lincoln Center Theater's fall revival of Ragtime at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Performances will begin September 25 ahead of an October 16 opening in a limited 14-week engagement that will run through January 4, 2026. Lear deBessonet directs.

As previously announced, Tony nominee Joshua Henry (Coalhouse Walker, Jr.), Olivier and Grammy nominee Caissie Levy (Mother) and Tony Award winner Brandon Uranowitz (Tateh) will reprise their roles from the two-week gala presentation at New York City Center in fall 2024. Also reprising their performances will be Nichelle Lewis (Sarah), Colin Donnell (Father), Ben Levi Ross (Younger Brother), Tony winner Shaina Taub (Emma Goldman), John Clay III (Booker T. Washington) and Rodd Cyrus (Harry Houdini).

The ensemble will include Nicholas Barrón, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Billy Cohen, Rheaume Crenshaw, Charity Angél Dawson, Ta’Nika Gibson, David Jennings, Marina Kondo, Morgan Marcell, Tom Nelis, Kent Overshown, John Rapson, Deandre Sevon, Jacob Keith Watson and Alan Wiggins. The complete cast of 33 performers will be announced at a later date.

The production will feature choreography by Ellenore Scott, sets by David Korins, costumes by Linda Cho, lighting by Adam Honoré, sound by Kai Harada, projections by 59 Productions, hair and wigs by Tom Watson and casting by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA. Music Director James Moore will conduct a 28-piece orchestra featuring original orchestrations by William David Brohn and vocal arrangements by Stephen Flaherty. Cody Renard Richard is the Production Stage Manager.

Featuring a book by Terrence McNally and a score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Ragtime is a sweeping musical adaption of E.L. Doctorow’s novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. (Henry) and his beloved Sarah (Lewis), Jewish immigrant Tateh (Uranowitz) and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother (Levy). All grasping for the same dream, if only they can hold onto it.

Ragtime was last revived on Broadway in 2009 in a production directed and choreographed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge. The original Broadway production, directed by Frank Galati, opened in 1998. It earned 13 Tony nominations, winning four, including awards for its book and score.