Secrets of the 2025 Tony Nominees: What They’re Googling, Relying On and Obsessing Over

The countdown to Broadway’s biggest night is on! With the 78th Annual Tony Awards just days away, we’re stepping into the confession booth for our annual Secrets of the Tony Nominees.

Wonder who’s Googling “when to eat before the Tony Awards,” who’s searching for a “cheap stylist” and who got sidetracked reading about an "artificial suckling pig"? We’ve got that and more. We also find out how nominees are staying grounded during the chaos. Stranger Things' Louis McCartney turns to head-clearing pastries. Glengarry Glen Ross' Bob Odenkirk finds joy in the Chicago Cubs. Just in Time's Jonathan Groff, unsurprisingly but charmingly, is deep into the Cowboy Carter tour. We get a peek at the emotional support systems helping them through it all. And of course, we find out who’s in it to win it. Maybe Happy Ending's Darren Criss says he’s as competitive as he is OK with losing. Gypsy star Audra McDonald rates her competitive streak at a four, while Death Becomes Her's Megan Hilty is so competitive she needs to know how competitive you are.

And this is just the beginning. More secrets are on the way.