My Life on the Dee List with Just in Time's Erika Henningsen, Episode 4: How It Started...How It's Going

Back in her Mean Girls era, Erika Henningsen was Too Grool for School. But now that she's a-splishin' and a-splashin' in the Bobby Darin musical Just in Time, she's happily living life on the 'Dee' list. Sandra Dee that is. Follow Henningsen backstage at Circle in the Square Theatre where audiences are flocking for a dose of 1950s and '60s nostalgia.

In episode four, the Too Grool for School fans who witnessed the early days of Henningsen's relationship with her Mean Girls co-star Kyle Selig (now starring in Old Friends) get to see the pair celebrate their second wedding anniversary. Henningsen also gives us a glimpse inside how she maintains her vocal health, and celebrates understudy Larkin Reilly who takes her first bow as Connie Francis...and Francesca.

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.