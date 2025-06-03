Broadway Premieres of Marjorie Prime and Becky Shaw Join Second Stage's 2025-26 Season

Second Stage Theater has announced five productions for its 2025-26 season, the first season programmed under the leadership of Artistic Director Evan Cabnet.

Jordan Harrison's Marjorie Prime, a 2015 Pulitzer Prize finalist, will have its Broadway premiere at the Hayes Theater, beginning previews November 20 ahead of a December 8 opening. Anne Kauffman directs the "rumination on aging and artificial intelligence, memory and mortality, love and legacy." Also making its Broadway premiere will be Gina Gionfriddo's dark comedy Becky Shaw, a 2009 Pulitzer Prize finalist, beginning previews at the Hayes March 18, 2026 ahead of an April 8 opening. Trip Cullman directs.

Opening the off-Broadway season at the Pershing Square Signature Center will be the world premiere of Meet the Cartozians, written by Talene Monahon and directed by Tony winner David Cromer. This bold, witty new play follows two sets of Armenian Americans: one man fighting for legal recognition in the 1920s, while a century later, his descendant fights for followers and a competent glam team. Performances begin October 29, opening November 18.

The next off-Broadway production will be the world premiere of Meat Suit, or the shitshow of motherhood, written and directed by Aya Ogawa. The piece is accompanied by the warning: "Motherhood is not for the faint of heart...and neither is this play." Performances begin February 11, 2026, opening February 25.

The final production of the off-Broadway season will be Adam Bock's 2007 black comedy The Receptionist, beginning performances April 15, 2026 ahead of a May 7 opening. It’s business as usual at the Northeast Office where the cheerfully dutiful receptionist answers phones, brews coffee and gossips with co-workers. But when an unexpected visitor from the Central Office walks through the door, business becomes far from usual. The play's director is to be announced.

“Second Stage’s extraordinary body of work comes from its commitment to contemporary American writers through second stagings of modern classics and by nurturing playwrights through every step of their creative trajectory,” said Cabnet in a statement. “This season, my first, is a snapshot of the vast landscape of modern American theater."

Casting and full creative teams for all productions will be announced at a later date.