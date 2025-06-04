Eurovision Stage Musical in Development with Will Ferrell, Harper Steele, Alex Timbers and More

The Netflix motion picture Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is now being developed as a stage musical. Produced by Lia Vollack, the production will feature a book by Will Ferrell, Harper Steele and Anthony King, music by Savan Kotecha and direction by Alex Timbers.

“We are more than excited to bring Eurovision to Broadway,” said Ferrell in a statement. “The stage musical is a perfect place to continue our celebration of all the things we love about this amazing and unifying song competition.”

“Will Ferrell and Harper Steele are my comedy heroes,” added Timbers. “And when I first saw their joyful movie Eurovision during the pandemic, it buoyed spirits during a very dark time. With this stage adaptation, I can’t wait to bring that same mix of heart, spectacle, irreverence and awe to audiences across the world.”

The 2020 film starred Ferrell alongside Tony nominee Rachel McAdams and tells the story of aspiring Icelandic musicians Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir as they are given the chance to represent their country at the world’s most famous song competition. The film’s original song “Husavik (My Hometown),” written by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson, was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2020.