 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Lena Waithe, Debbie Allen and More Collaborating on Broadway-Bound Musical Adaptation of the Disney Film Polly

News
by Hayley Levitt • Jun 4, 2025
Lena Waithe, Debbie Allen
(Photos: Chrris Lowe; Marvin Joseph)

Producer Brian Anthony Moreland announced the development of Polly: The Musical, a new Broadway-bound production based on the Disney television movie with teleplay by William Blinn and the novel Pollyanna by Eleanor H. Porter. The stage adaptation will feature a book by Emmy Award winner Lena Waithe and Michael Benjamin Washington, music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Siedah Garrett and Joriah Kwamé, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony nominee Debbie Allen, who directed the original 1989 film.

Polly is set in Alabama in the 1950s where Polly, a plucky orphan with a relentless sense of optimism, is forced to contend with negativity and conflict in a small town under segregation. The 1989 film featured Keshia Knight-Pulliam, Phylicia Rashad and the final film performance from Butterfly McQueen, and was followed by a 1990 sequel, Polly: Comin’ Home.

"The message of Polly is one that we need today more than ever," said Allen in a statement. "That the power of a single positive voice can make change in the face of adversity and divisiveness; that the voice of a child could bring unity and hope—is what Polly is about. This musical, with its joy and its unbridled hope, will shine a light on a path for every audience to find unity in their community.” 

 

Articles Trending Now

  1. It’s Showtime Again! Beetlejuice to Haunt Broadway in the Fall; Tickets Now on Sale
  2. Kerry Washington and Kara Young to Star in The Whoopi Monologues as Part of Lincoln Center Theater's 2025-26 Season
  3. Keanu Reeves, Sara Bareilles, Lin-Manuel Miranda and More to Present at the 78th Annual Tony Awards
Back to Top