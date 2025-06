The second act of Jon M. Chu's film version of Wicked is coming to theaters this fall with Wicked: For Good, where we'll see how the story wraps up for our favorite witches, played by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Get a first look at the matured duo in the trailer below, which also teases the movie's tear-jerking title ballad. By the end, you'll be ready to pass on summer and skip straight to the November 21 premiere.