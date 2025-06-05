 Skip to main content
Charles Strouse, Linda Lavin and William Finn Among Broadway in Memoriam Honorees for June 10 Marquee Dimming

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 5, 2025
Charles Strouse, Linda Lavin, William Finn
(Photos: Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Robyn Beck/Getty Images; Caitlin McNaney)

The newly formed Broadway in Memoriam Committee, composed of theater owners in consultation with industry service organizations, has confirmed the inaugural June 10 marquee dimming will honor artists and industry members Marshall Brickman, Richard Chamberlain, William Finn, Athol Fugard, Helen Gallagher, Gene Hackman, Quincy Jones, Linda Lavin, Merle Louise, Ken Page, Joan Plowright, Tony Roberts, Charles Strouse and Lynne Taylor-Corbett. All theater marquees will dim simultaneously on Tuesday, June 10 at 6:45PM ET in their honor.

Earlier this year, the Broadway in Memoriam Committee announced the establishment of “Broadway in Memoriam,” a quarterly tradition dedicated to honoring the remarkable individuals who have left an indelible mark on Broadway. Taking place four times a year on the second Tuesday in September, December, March and June, this solemn and celebratory event will recognize multiple honorees, ensuring that the contributions of Broadway’s most influential artists, creators and industry professionals are remembered and revered. The marquees of all 41 Broadway theaters will be dimmed simultaneously, offering a moment of reflection and gratitude for the legacies of those who have shaped the theatrical world.

Creative professionals who have worked on Broadway and career professionals dedicated to the Broadway industry may be submitted for consideration by completing an online form. The next application deadline is August 12.

