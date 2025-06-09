See the Newly Minted 2025 Tony Award Winners Pose with Their Trophies

The 2025 Tony winners have their trophies in hand and they're ready for a victory lap! See photos fresh from the winner's circle below. And for the full list of Tony Award winners, click here.\r\n\r\n\r\nDarren Criss and Nicole Scherzinger pose with their matching trophies.\r\n(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKara Young wins her second Tony Award in consecutive years for her featured performance in Purpose. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFrancis Jue wins Best Featured Actor in a Play for Yellow Face.\r\n(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSarah Snook with her Tony for Best Lead Actress in a Play for The Picture of Dorian Gray\r\n(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHarvey Fierstein received a Special Award for Lifetime Achievement.\r\n(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)\r\n\r\n\r\nView the Full Gallery Here