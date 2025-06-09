See the Newly Minted 2025 Tony Award Winners Pose with Their Trophies

The 2025 Tony winners have their trophies in hand and they're ready for a victory lap! See photos fresh from the winner's circle below. And for the full list of Tony Award winners, click here.

Darren Criss and Nicole Scherzinger pose with their matching trophies.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Kara Young wins her second Tony Award in consecutive years for her featured performance in Purpose. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Francis Jue wins Best Featured Actor in a Play for Yellow Face.

Sarah Snook with her Tony for Best Lead Actress in a Play for The Picture of Dorian Gray

