Broadway’s Real Women Have Curves Sets Closing Date

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical will play its final Broadway performance on June 29 at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Directed and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, the production officially opened April 27 and received two 2025 Tony Award nominations: Best Original Score for Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez, and Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for Justina Machado. At the time of its closing, the musical will have played 31 previews and 73 regular performances.

“We have been working on developing this show for the last five years and could have never predicted that when it made its way to Broadway it would be timelier than ever,” said producers Barry Weissler and Jack Noseworthy. “Bringing this joyful immigrant story that explores the American Dream to the stage has been an honor and a responsibility that we don’t take lightly, especially in today’s political climate. We are grateful to our company and audiences who made it all possible, and especially applaud our cast’s courage, vulnerability and authenticity in telling this story each night. Though our run on Broadway is coming to an end, we are very much looking forward to the future life of Real Women Have Curves and continuing to bring this important story to new audiences.”

Based on the play by Josefina López and the 2002 film adaptation she co-wrote with George LaVoo, the musical follows Ana Garcia, a Mexican-American teenager in East Los Angeles who dreams of a bigger life. Set in 1987, the story centers on Ana as she navigates her ambitions, her mother's expectations and a last-minute rush to finish 200 dresses that could make or break her family’s sewing business.

Tatianna Córdoba stars as Ana, with Machado as her mother, Carmen. The cast also includes Florencia Cuenca as Estela, Shelby Acosta as Prima Flaca, Carla Jimenez as Pancha, Aline Mayagoitia as Itzel, Mason Reeves as Henry, Jennifer Sánchez as Rosalí, Sandra Valls as Prima Fulvia and Mauricio Mendoza as Raúl, Ana’s father.

The score features music and lyrics by Grammy winner Huerta (of Jesse & Joy) and composer-lyricist Velez, with a book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin. Nadia DiGiallonardo serves as music supervisor and co-orchestrator alongside Huerta, Velez and Rich Mercurio. The musical premiered at the American Repertory Theater in 2023 before transferring to Broadway.

The original Broadway cast recording for Real Women Have Curves was released digitally on June 6. A CD edition will follow later this summer.

Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.