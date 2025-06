See how Broadway's best party it up after a night at the Tony Awards! The invite-only event at New York City's Carlyle Hotel, hosted by producer John Gore and publicist Rick Miramontez, welcomed the night's nominees, newly minted winners and stars from across the Broadway community. Get a look behind the velvet rope where VIPs proudly celebrated another year of amazing theater 'til the wee hours of the morning.

Sunset Boulevard's leading lady Nicole Scherzinger shows off her Tony.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

2024 Tony winner Kecia Lewis with 2024 and 2025 Tony winner Kara Young

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Maybe Happy Ending’s Tony-winning director Michael Arden cuddles up to Dylan Mulvaney at the after party. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Sara Bareilles can’t get enough of the Broadway community. Or that martini.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)