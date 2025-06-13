Ann Morrison to Star in the National Tour of Kimberly Akimbo

Ann Morrison will join the national tour of Kimberly Akimbo as Kimberly beginning July 29 in Cleveland, OH. Current star Carolee Carmello will play her final performance on July 27.

Morrison is best known for originating the role of Mary Flynn in the Stephen Sondheim/George Furth musical Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway. Her Broadway credits also include Hal Prince’s LoveMusik and Children and Art. In London’s West End, she starred as Peg in the original musical Peg. Off-Broadway, she received a Drama Desk nomination for her performance as Lizzie in the musical Goblin Market.

She joins a cast that features Miguel Gil (Seth), Jim Hogan (Buddy), Emily Koch (Debra), Laura Woyasz (Pattie), Grace Capeless (Delia), Skye Alyssa Friedman (Teresa), Darron Hayes (Martin) and Pierce Wheeler (Aaron). Sarah Lynn Marion, Regene Seven Odon, Marcus Phillips, Bailey Ryon and Brandon Springman are the understudies, and Janet Dickinson is the Kimberly standby.

Kimberly Akimbo centers on Kimberly, who is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

Winner of the 2023 Tony Award for Best Musical, Kimberly Akimbo features book and lyrics by Tony and Pulitzer winner David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Tony winner Jeanine Tesori. Directed by Tony nominee Jessica Stone, it opened at Broadway’s Booth Theatre in November 2022 and played its final performance in April 2024.