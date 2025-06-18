Jinkx Monsoon Will Join Oh, Mary! on Broadway: Trading 'One Pair of Bloomers for Another'

Actress, recording artist and drag superstar Jinkx Monsoon is jumping from Pirates! The Penzance Musical to Oh, Mary! on Broadway. Pirates! plays its final performance on July 27, and Monsoon will make her debut as Mary Todd Lincoln on August 4 for a limited eight-week engagement. The hit comedy by Cole Escola, directed by Sam Pinkleton, also announced it will extend its run at Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre through January 2026.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Cole Escola is the funniest person alive,” Monsoon said in a statement. “Oh, Mary! is one of the best, funniest, most energizing things I’ve seen in my life. To be invited to live in this playground for a time is not only an honor and a privilege, but a lovely chance to showcase the writing talents of one friend, the directorial talents of another, and everything else that comes with this singular production. Happy to trade in one pair of bloomers for another.”

In addition to Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Monsoon has appeared in Chicago, Little Shop of Horrors and multiple seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, including being the only queen to win twice.

Jinkx will step into the role just after six-time Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess returns for an encore engagement from June 23 to August 2. Burgess took over the role in April following three-time Emmy nominee Betty Gilpin.

Oh, Mary! opened at the Lyceum Theatre on July 11, 2024. It was the first Broadway show of the 2024–25 season to recoup its investment. The play received five 2025 Tony Award nominations and took home two: Escola for Best Leading Actor in a Play and Pinkleton for Best Director of a Play.