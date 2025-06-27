Hot Show Alert: Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit & Nicholas Christopher to Star in Epic Chess Revival—Tickets On Sale!

This fall, Broadway audiences will get to see theater history made when Chess returns to the Imperial Theatre, 37 years after its original debut there in 1988. Set during the Cold War, the sweeping musical follows a politically charged love triangle between two rival chess champions, an American and a Soviet, and the woman who manages one and falls for the other. Previews begin October 15, with an official opening set for November 16.

First emerging as a London concept album in 1984, Chess—with music by ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and lyrics by Tim Rice—captured audiences with its pop-operatic score. The hit single “One Night in Bangkok” climbed all the way to No. 3 on the U.S. charts, ultimately leading to a West End production in 1986 and a Broadway premiere in 1988. Despite a short initial run, the show has achieved cult-favorite status through concert stagings and international revivals.

Back on a Broadway stage is Emmy nominee Lea Michele as Florence Vassey, marking her return after her acclaimed turn in the 2022 revival of Funny Girl. She reunites with director Michael Mayer, the Tony winner who first discovered her in Spring Awakening and guided her career-defining comeback as Fanny Brice.

Joining Michele are two powerhouse talents: Aaron Tveit as brash American grandmaster Freddie Trumper and Nicholas Christopher as Soviet rival Anatoly Sergievsky. Tveit recently stunned audiences in his Tony Award-winning turn in Moulin Rouge!, while Christopher has impressed in Sweeney Todd, Hamilton and the Encores! staging of Jelly's Last Jam.

This revival features a new book by Emmy-winning screenwriter Danny Strong (Dopesick) and promises a fresh perspective on a show that blends Cold War politics, passionate romance and world-class vocals. With Mayer at the helm and this top-tier cast in place, Chess is poised for a bold Broadway checkmate.

Tickets are on sale now so don’t miss your move. Be part of this thrilling theatrical return at the Imperial Theatre this fall.