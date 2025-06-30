Taraji P. Henson and Cedric 'The Entertainer' to Star in August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone in Spring 2026

Golden Globe winner Taraji P. Henson and Cedric “The Entertainer” will star in a new production of August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone on Broadway. Directed by Debbie Allen, the play will open in Spring 2026 at a Shubert Theatre to be announced.

Henson’s screen credits include her Golden Globe-winning performance in Empire, Hidden Figures and The Color Purple. A comedian, actor and TV host, Cedric “The Entertainer” made his Broadway debut in 2008 in American Buffalo. They will portray wife and husband Bertha Holly and Seth Holly. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Set in 1911, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone takes place in a Pittsburgh boarding house run by the steady Seth and the open-hearted Bertha Holly—a refuge for Black travelers navigating the upheaval of the Great Migration. Among them is Herald Loomis, a man searching for his lost wife—and for the self he lost during seven years of illegal enslavement under Joe Turner. As old wounds surface and spiritual forces awaken, Loomis’s journey becomes a powerful quest for identity, belonging and healing.