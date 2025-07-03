 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Dilaria’s Ella Stiller Wants More Art For And About Cool, Young Women

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 3, 2025
Paul Wontorek and Ella Stiller
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Last year, after graduating from Juilliard, Ella Stiller was contemplating the path forward for her career. “Theater is my first love,” she told Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek on The Broadway Show. “I always want to do theater. But the question is, is there theater for women my age right now?”

As Stiller explained, she’d love to do Chekhov and Shakespeare—when she’s older. But theater for women—and “amazing, cool female art” more broadly—is what she’s drawn to currently.

Dilaria, Julia Randall’s darkly comic new play having its world premiere off-Broadway, fits the bill. In the play, Dilaria (Stiller) observes the outpouring of social-media love and attention for a tragically deceased college classmate—and starts to get weird ideas in her head.

“This is what I mean when I'm like, ‘I want to be doing women-centered work and cool, feminist, edgy stuff,’” said Stiller.

In the full interview below, Stiller talked more about the play, her time at Juilliard, being part of an acting dynasty (she is the daughter of Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor and the granddaughter of the late great Anne Meara and Jerry Stiller), and her Broadway.com fangirl status.

Related Shows

Dilaria

from $64.02

Star Files

Ella Stiller

Articles Trending Now

  1. Michele Pawk on the Joys of Acting, Teaching and Mothering Jonathan Groff in Just in Time
  2. Romy & Michele: The Musical Will Premiere Off-Broadway in the Fall
  3. Prolific Broadway and Off-Broadway Director Mark Brokaw Dies at 66
Back to Top